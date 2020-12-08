Ricci out at Harlingen South

HARLINGEN - Harlingen South High School will be looking for a new head football coach. On Friday morning Harlingen CISD reassigned Ricci to be the Health and PE coordinator ending his five year tenure as the Hawks head Coach.

Ricci's Hawks missed the playoffs in the pandemic plagued 2020 season after making the postseason the previous two seasons.

Ricci faced an uphill battle on the southside of Harlingen with the last winning season coming in 2013. Ricci's first season in 2016 was 5-5 but his teams had losing records in the next four including 2-4 in 2020.

Ricci was the offensive coordinator for George Ranch in the Houston area for their 2015 5A state title before joining Harlingen CISD