Rio Grande Humane Society over capacity, urges for adoptions and fosters

The Rio Grande Valley Humane Society is seeking the community’s help in preventing their dogs from being euthanized due to a lack of space.

The dog kennels at both shelter locations are over capacity, the shelter announced in a Tuesday news release, adding that dogs will be at risk of euthanasia if more space isn’t made available through adoptions and foster homes.

“Thanks to the support of our community, for over three years, RGVHS has not had to euthanize a single animal for space,” the release stated. “With the severe weather on Friday evening, we have seen a massive influx of lost animals roaming the streets and anticipate heavy intake in the coming days. Lives are at risk, and we need your help today.”

All adoption fees for dogs will be completely waived. All adopted pets will also go home with fully vaccinated, dewormed, on preventatives for fleas, ticks and heartworms, microchipped and either already spayed and neutered, or with a free appointment for spaying and neutering.

Fostering a dog meanwhile is always free, and the shelter will provide foster parents with food, toys and other care items.

The shelter is open from 1 p.m. through 7 p.m. every day at the following locations: