Rio Grande Valley Sugar Growers shutting down

A Santa Rosa-based sugar processing facility is closing its doors after 51 years in business, according to a news release.

Rio Grande Valley Sugar Growers, Inc. was the last remaining sugar operation in Texas, a Thursday release from the company stated.

"We regret the impact our closure will have on communities across the Valley, especially those closest to the mill, La Villa, Santa Rosa, and Edcouch," the release stated.

The company cited the lack of adequate and reliable irrigation water deliveries, and Mexico's failure to speed up water deliveries under a 1944 treaty.

It's an issue for growers across the Rio Grande Valley, who for months have said they’ve been struggling due to a lack of water in the two reservoirs that supply the entire Valley, causing the Rio Grande watermaster to tighten water rationing, starting with farmers.

