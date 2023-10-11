Robbery Suspect Wanted by Harlingen Police
HARLINGEN – Harlingen police are searching for a suspect in a robbery investigation.
On Wednesday, Sept. 19, officers responded to a call at the 800 block of E Tyler Avenue.
An employee told police a man had entered the store and asked if he had change for a $100 bill. He says the suspect then grabbed the money out of his hand and fled.
Police say the man was seen leaving the area in a tan-colored Chevy Trailblazer.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 50s or 60s with a mustache and was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt.
Anyone with information on the case can call Harlingen Area Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.
