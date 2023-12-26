x

Roberto Meza Eager To Lead Blue Devils

MONTE ALTO - A longtime assistant football coach will get to call the shots for the first time in his career.

CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez has the story on Roberto Meza taking over the Blue Devils' program.

