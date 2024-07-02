Roque Cortinas returns to Rio Grande City as head softball coach
RIO GRANDE CITY, TEXAS --
After making history at McAllen Memorial, Roque Cortinas is headed to Rio Grande City as the new head softball coach. Cortinas made program history at McAllen Memorial this past season, leading the Mustangs baseball program to its first-ever postseason. Now he returns to Rio Grande City ISD, where he used to head coach the baseball program. Now, he'll be leading the softball program. Watch video above for more:
