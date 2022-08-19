Rowe Earns First Playoff Win Since 2007
McALLEN - Rowe has an area round showdown with Weslaco East this week.
As our Erica Ross explains, it's been over a decade since the Warriors have been in this round of the playoffs.
Rowe hopes to make the most of it.
