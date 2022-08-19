x

Rowe Earns First Playoff Win Since 2007

McALLEN - Rowe has an area round showdown with Weslaco East this week.

As our Erica Ross explains, it's been over a decade since the Warriors have been in this round of the playoffs.

Rowe hopes to make the most of it.

2 years ago Monday, November 18 2019 Nov 18, 2019 Monday, November 18, 2019 9:45:00 PM CST November 18, 2019
