Sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies starts April 24

Texans can purchase certain tax-free items during the state’s sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said in a news release.

The sales tax holiday begins Saturday, April 24 at 12:01 a.m. and ends at midnight Monday, April 26.

There’s no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase. These include:

• household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced at less than $75;

• hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300;

• portable generators priced at less than $3,000.

For purchases made online, delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of the sales price, the release stated. If the emergency preparation supply being purchased is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable.

Purchases that do not qualify include:

• batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles;

• camping stoves and camping supplies;

• chainsaws;

• plywood;

• extension ladders and stepladders

• tents.

A list of emergency preparation supplies that may be purchased tax-free can be found on the Comptroller’s website.