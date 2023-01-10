Sales Tax Increase in Cameron Co. Rural Areas Voted Down

BROWNSVILLE – Once again, Cameron County voter decided they do not want to increase sales taxes in rural areas of the county.

Cameron County Special Election Proposition 1 was voted down last November.

Two-hundred and fifty-four people voted in favor and 520 voted against the proposition during early voting and on Election Day.

The proposal was to increase the sales taxes by two cents, increasing the current sales tax from $6.25 to $8.25.

Last week, officials told CHANNEL 5 NEWS if the change was approved, it would add about $1 million to the county’s budget.

They wanted to use that money to fund projects like lighting for colonias and additional resources for mosquito control.

Without additional funding, county officials said they’ll have to resort back to looking for grants or not simply approving projects they can’t fund.