San Antonio Freeman Expo Center to house 500 unaccompanied migrant boys
Related Story
Army green cots are up inside the San Antonio Freeman Expo Center Emergency Intake Site (EIS).
500 migrant children are expected to spend their first night at the center Monday night.
Officials said the center will provide shelter for 13 to 17 year-old-males, providing up to 2,100 beds inside and 300 medical beds outside.
The children will receive clothing, toiletries, food and a medical screening.
News
Army green cots are up inside the San Antonio Freeman Expo Center Emergency Intake Site (EIS). 500 migrant children... More >>
News Video
-
'The pandemic is still here': Health experts say community shouldn't let guard...
-
"My parents did the best for me": DACA recipient shares story, reacts...
-
Texas Senate approves SB7, changes could impact future voting
-
Pharr PD adds horses to the force
-
'It's a sad day': Edinburg PD joins officers across Texas honoring fallen...