San Antonio Spurs Forward Julian Champagnie youth basketball camp in Los Fresnos

By: Gloria Morelia

San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie hosted his youth basketball skills camp at the Los Fresnos United School in Los Fresnos.

85 kids registered for the camp that started at 12 p.m. and ended 4 p.m. They went through fundamental skills, dribbling, shooting and passing. The campers ended the day with a 5v5 game having the chance to go up against Champagnie.

Channel 5 news asked him about the importance of bringing these camps to the Valley.

"It's super important because there aren't any NBA games down here. I think we're the closest ones out of the three Texas teams so coming out here is super important giving the kids something to look forward too and someone to look up too," said Champagnie.

He also said he would love to come back out here and hopes to be here as soon as August.