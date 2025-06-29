San Antonio woman dies following rollover crash involving sheriff's deputy unit on U.S. 281

A 25-year-old San Antonio woman was identified as the driver of a truck who died following a crash involving a patrol unit with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened Thursday at around 4:23 p.m. at El Rucio Road on the northbound lanes of U.S. 281 near the area of Linn.

According to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the patrol unit was traveling on the shoulder lane when it was sideswiped by a Freightliner truck driven by Casandra Nicole Chavez Martinez as she traveled on the outside lane.

"[Martinez] lost control of the vehicle and veered onto the improved shoulder... dragging the Hidalgo County Patrol Unit for a short distance," the DPS news release stated. "The Freightliner then veered off the roadway onto the grassy area and rolled over."

Martinez was partially ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The male Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Traffic was diverted to Texas Highway 186 while the northbound lanes of U.S. 281 were closed for about four hours.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

