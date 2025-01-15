San Benito announces Hog Waddle concert and cookoff fest

San Benito city leaders announced the dates for the upcoming seventh annual concert and cook-off festival.

Hog Waddle 2025 is set for Thursday, Feb. 20 through Sunday, Feb. 23.

“We're trying to touch all genres and make sure that folks have a good time and that they enjoy the weekend,” San Benito City Manager Fred Sandoval said. “We're going to have 100 plus vendors.”

A petting zoo will also be included, and kids 12 and under will be allowed in the festival for free.

A link to buy tickets is available here.