San Benito announces Hog Waddle concert and cookoff fest
San Benito city leaders announced the dates for the upcoming seventh annual concert and cook-off festival.
Hog Waddle 2025 is set for Thursday, Feb. 20 through Sunday, Feb. 23.
“We're trying to touch all genres and make sure that folks have a good time and that they enjoy the weekend,” San Benito City Manager Fred Sandoval said. “We're going to have 100 plus vendors.”
A petting zoo will also be included, and kids 12 and under will be allowed in the festival for free.
