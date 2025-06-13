San Juan residents speak out against hotel demolition project

Many residents showed up to the San Juan city council meeting on Tuesday.

Several people spoke during public comments against tearing down the San Juan Hotel.

"You want to destroy history," resident Stephanie Alvarez said.

An architect was supposed to present an updated plan, but they never showed.

"It's really important to know where we came from so that we know where we are going. So part of saving the San Juan Hotel is that knowing where we came from," Alexander Salazar said.

Last year, the city paid thousands to create a preliminary design to possibly place a new event center or conference center where the hotel sits.

The hotel is on a National Endangered Places list.

For a look at the city's revitalization plan, click here.