Sandbags
Cities across the Rio Grande Valley are announcing sandbag distribution events ahead of showers and storms expected this weekend and next week. If you don't see your city on this list, check your city's Facebook page or website.
Cameron County
City of Brownsville
First location
- • Where: Commissioner Precinct 1 Warehouse located at 2050 S. Browne Ave
- • When: Monday, Sept. 13 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until supplies last)
Second location
- • Where: Commissioner Precinct 2 Warehouse located at 7092 Old Alice Rd
- • When: Monday, Sept. 13 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until supplies last)
Third location:
- When: Monday, September 13, 2021, starting at 7:00 a.m. (While supplies last)
- Where: The Brownsville Events Center, 1 Event Center, Brownsville, TX. 78526
- Who: City of Brownsville
- Requirements: Residents must present an official Driver’s License/ID and a Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) Account of Charges prior to obtaining sand and bags at the event. A limit of 8 bags per residence and 10 bags per businesses has been set.
City of San Benito
- • Where: Commissioner Precinct 3 Warehouse located at 26945 FM 510
- • When: Monday, Sept. 13 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until supplies last)
- Second location:
- • Where: San Benito City Service Center located at 925 West Stenger Street
- • When: Monday, Sept. 13 from from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- • Requirements: Residents must provide proof of residency in the form of a utility bill and state-issued identification. There is a limit of five sandbags per household and business.
City of La Feria
- • Where: Commissioner Precinct 4 Warehouse located at 26623 White Ranch Rd
- • When: Monday, Sept. 13 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until supplies last)
City of Port Isabel
- • Where: Port Isabel Public Works Building located at 217 West Hickman
- • When: Monday, Sept. 13 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. (or until supplies last)
- • There is a limit of six sandbags per household and eight per business.
City of Harlingen
- • Where: Harlingen Public Works located at 404 S. 54th
- • When: Monday, Sept. 13 from 7 a.m. until supplies last
- • Requirements: An ID verifying a Harlingen address and a water bill verifying garbage service is required. This is a drive-thru service and no shovels or bags are required. There is a limit of six sandbags per household and 12 per business.
