Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge Fully Reopened

ALAMO – The Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge is now fully open following a large blaze that scorched areas of the park.

More than 300 acres burned after officials say embers likely jumped from a fire in Mexico and landed at the refuge.

Trails remained closed off for about three weeks after concerns a fire could reignite or a tree could fall on a passing hiker.

Those trails on the southeast portion of the refuge are back open.

2 years ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 3:43:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018
