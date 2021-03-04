Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge Fully Reopened
ALAMO – The Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge is now fully open following a large blaze that scorched areas of the park.
More than 300 acres burned after officials say embers likely jumped from a fire in Mexico and landed at the refuge.
Trails remained closed off for about three weeks after concerns a fire could reignite or a tree could fall on a passing hiker.
Those trails on the southeast portion of the refuge are back open.
