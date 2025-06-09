x

Saturday, June 7, 2025: Saharan dust, temps in the 90s

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

News
Saturday, June 7, 2025: Saharan dust, temps...
Saturday, June 7, 2025: Saharan dust, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 07 2025 Jun 7, 2025 Saturday, June 07, 2025 10:32:00 AM CDT June 07, 2025
Radar
7 Days