Saturday's Weather 6 p.m.
News Video
-
Family continues searching for missing Brownsville woman last seen in 2017
-
De La Cruz discusses freshman congressional term
-
Peñitas daycare reopens amid boil water notice that shut down several businesses
-
Consumer Reports: Don't be taken in by meaningless food labels
-
Brownsville police seize vape pens, cartridges and other drugs inside residence
Sports Video
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships
-
From North Carolina to the Valley, forward Cole Frame Joins the Toros
-
1-On-1 with Dave Campbell's Insider Matt Stepp
-
7-on-7 state tournament concludes