Sea Turtle Inc, helps rescue over 60 turtles

Sea Turtle Inc. says they have found more than 60 cold stun sea turtles so far.

Cold stun is when sea turtles get weak and can’t swim because water temperatures have dropped below 50 degrees.

Their organization says the most impacted areas are Long Island Village, Dolphin Cove, and Children's beach.

The organization will continue to monitor things at the island, but those who see a turtle floating or stranded can call their 24/7 emergency line at 956-243-4361.