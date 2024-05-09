Search warrant reveals drugs, weapons in Harlingen home, one man arrested
Related Story
The Harlingen Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence, where they discovered drugs and weapons, according to a news release.
One man was taken into custody during the execution of the warrant, police added.
Harlingen police executed the warrant at around 1 p.m. Tuesday at a home on the 900 block of Curtis Street near Thomas Jefferson Elementary School.
Police said during the search, one man, identified as 52-year-old Gamaliel Sauceda Jr., was arrested. Officers found a total of $34,335, seven handguns and ammo, 110 grams of crack cocaine and 1.05 oz of marijuana.
Sauceda was charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. His bond was set at $40,000.
News
The Harlingen Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence, where they discovered drugs and weapons, according to... More >>
News Video
-
La Villa ISD installs new locks at classroom doors to improve security
-
Man accused of operating fake assisted living facility arrested on human smuggling...
-
Prescription Health: Male infertility specialist advises patients to consider fertility preservation
-
McAllen Marine laid to rest
-
Brownsville officer involved in shooting released from hospital
Sports Video
-
Harlingen South's Yezenia Perez signs with OLLU Softball
-
Harlingen's Jazmine Thompson goes for gold at Track & Field State Meet
-
Raider duo signs for Missouri Valley College baseball
-
St. Joseph's Academy Alondra Loya signs to UIW Track & Field
-
Amari Cooper visits McAllen to promote Chess