Second arrest made in connection with 2021 theft of border wall panels

A second individual was charged in connection with the December 2021 theft of nearly $1 million worth of border wall materials.

Jose Emmanuel “Manny” Gonzalez was arrested last week and charged with theft of public money, properties or records, federal court records show.

Gonzalez went before a magistrate judge Wednesday and entered a not guilty plea.

Gonzalez was one of two individuals charged in the theft of border wall panels at a Pharr construction site that were left over from former President Donald Trump's border wall projects.

Before the U.S. Department of Defense took over the investigation, Pharr police said they found several of the panels in the backyard of a Weslaco home.

Juan Nestor Rojas was arrested in connection with the theft in July and pled guilty to the theft charge in September, according to court records.

Gonzalez is currently out on a $30,000 bond, court records show.