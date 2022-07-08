Man arrested in connection with border wall theft

A man was arrested Tuesday at the Progreso International Bridge in connection with an investigation into the theft of border wall panels.

Juan Nestor Rojas is accused of stealing border wall bollards from a site along Business 83 in Pharr.

The panels were stolen in December 2021 and were left over from former President Donald Trump's border wall projects.

Pharr police said the panels were found in the backyard of a Weslaco home.

Rojas is expected to face a judge on Monday, July 11.

