Sentence reduced for Flamingo Pools owner accused of theft

In August, the owner of a Donna-based pool company was sentenced to more than eight years in jail over his business practices that left 18 customers with incomplete pools.

Dennis Gomez’s company, Flaming Pools, had a history of complaints dating back to 2013, according to the Better Business Bureau and Hidalgo County court records.

Gomez was sentenced to serve 150 days in jail per victim, or pay back the $421,000 he owed to his customers.

Court records show Gomez’s sentence was reduced last month to serve those 150 days concurrently.

Gomez remains jailed.

Former customers of Gomez expressed frustration at the reduced sentence.

Heather Horras said she lost nearly $15,000 for work Gomez’s company never completed.

“It's disheartening,” Horras said. “I feel not only does he need to pay the victims back, but he should serve some time — more than 150 days."

Court records show Gomez is now facing theft charges in a criminal case tied with his business practices.

A hearing is set for January 2024.

