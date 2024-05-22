Several Laguna Heights residents receive mobile homes since tornado hit

Monday marks one year since the deadly tornado struck Laguna Heights.

Since then, nearly a dozen families have received a new mobile home and at least nine were either repaired or completely rebuilt.

Last week, all families who received that help were able to say thank you to the Cameron County Commissioners Court.

"One year sounds like a lot of time, but in this case it went pretty quick, and we feel very good that these families are now fine a year later," Cameron County Special Project Director Victor Trevino said.

So far, more than $800,000 has been spent helping families recover. $600,000 came from the county and the rest was donated by Point Isabel Independent School District and the Salvation Army.