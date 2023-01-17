Sharyland ISD Addresses Concerns in Parent Meeting

MISSION – The Sharyland Independent School District is taking preventative measures to educate parents on drug and alcohol abuse among teens.

The school district and Mission police held a meeting Thursday night to discuss different trends they are seeing such as alcohol, drugs and vaping.

Carolyn Mendiola, the Sharyland ISD assistant superintendent, says the purpose of the meeting was to inform parents on what to look for in regards to these trends.

She says some parents didn’t know what vape pens were or what they looked like.

Mendiola says they’ve seen an increase of them being brought to school, which is not allowed at any campus in the district.

