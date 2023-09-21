Sharyland ISD teacher named Region One elementary teacher of the year

A Sharyland ISD teacher was named the Region One Elementary Teacher of The Year.

Nubia Herman also received a $2,500 check as part of the award.

Herman was nominated by her fellow teachers at Donna Wernecke Elementary. She said being a teacher there for 19 years wasn’t work at all.

“When you get recognized for something you love to do, and you do it because you love it, you don't do it because of anything else,” Herman said. “That's the real satisfaction.

Another Region One teacher will be surprised with the secondary teacher of the year award and a check later this week.