Sharyland Pioneer's Valerie Vela signs for Dallas Christian softball
MISSION, Texas -- Sharyland Pioneer's Valerie Vela signed her national letter of intent to Dallas Christian. She'll be taking her softball talents to the next level.
Click on the video above for a look at her special day.
