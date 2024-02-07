x

Sharyland Pioneer's Valerie Vela signs for Dallas Christian softball

MISSION, Texas -- Sharyland Pioneer's Valerie Vela signed her national letter of intent to Dallas Christian. She'll be taking her softball talents to the next level.

Click on the video above for a look at her special day.

