SJA Bloodhounds in Round Rock for TAPPS State Soccer Tournament
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- St. Joseph Academy boys soccer is up in Round Rock for the TAPPS Division II State Soccer Tournament.
Bloodhounds have a chance at school history if they can win two more games starting tomorrow versus TMI Episcopal at 10 a.m.
