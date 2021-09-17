x

Small Fire Under Investigation at Weslaco Restaurant

WESLACO- A small fire at a Weslaco restaurant is under investigation.

The flames broke out Sunday afternoon at the China Coast on Texas Boulevard.

Eric Hernandez with Weslaco PD tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS the building was evacuated.

There's no word if any injuries were reported.

Sunday, April 14 2019
