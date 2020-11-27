Snakeskin Classic - Sharyland

MISSION - The Sharyland Rattlers are thankful to finally take the field for the Snakeskin Classic on Wednesday night. After a few re-schedulings the match-up between the two Sharyland ISD schools will take place on Thanksgiving Eve at Richard Thompson Stadium at 7pm. Sharyland leads the all-time series 4-2, but the Diamondbacks won last season in convincing fashion. Both teams enter the game unbeaten.