Snakeskin Classic - Sharyland

MISSION - The Sharyland Rattlers are thankful to finally take the field for the Snakeskin Classic on Wednesday night. After a few re-schedulings  the match-up between the two Sharyland ISD schools will take place on Thanksgiving Eve at Richard Thompson Stadium at 7pm. Sharyland leads the all-time series 4-2, but the Diamondbacks won last season in convincing fashion. Both teams enter the game unbeaten. 

2 days ago Tuesday, November 24 2020 Nov 24, 2020 Tuesday, November 24, 2020 10:46:00 PM CST November 24, 2020
