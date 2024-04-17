x

Soaring South Hawks zero in on deep playoff run

HARLINGEN, Texas -- Harlingen South softball has showcased dominance on the field all season long. The Lady South Hawks are 16-0 in District 32-5A and have outscored their opponents 218-11.

Click on the video above for their story.

