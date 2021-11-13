Son of fallen hero unveils portrait at Weslaco elementary school
Related Story
The son of a fallen hero unveiled a portrait of his father at PFC Mario Ybarra Elementary School on Thursday.
The school plans to display the portrait of Marine Private First Class Mario Ybarra at the entrance of the school named after him.
The painting not only shows Ybarra in uniform but also as a young student.
His son hopes students will be inspired when they walk past it in school every day.
"Hopefully that will instill not only patriotism in their minds but also have a greater understanding of the sacrifices that are made for their freedoms,” Mario Ybarra Jr. said.
News
The son of a fallen hero unveiled a portrait of his father at PFC Mario Ybarra Elementary School on Thursday.... More >>
News Video
-
Edinburg street getting $3 million facelift to improve traffic
-
Energy expert expresses concern over Texas’ electrical grid
-
Brownsville business seeing increase in shoppers after border restrictions lifted
-
Brownsville police investigating ‘suspicious death’ of 16-year-old male
-
Brownsville elementary school forced into lockdown after driver crashes into school property