Son of fallen hero unveils portrait at Weslaco elementary school

The son of a fallen hero unveiled a portrait of his father at PFC Mario Ybarra Elementary School on Thursday.

The school plans to display the portrait of Marine Private First Class Mario Ybarra at the entrance of the school named after him.

The painting not only shows Ybarra in uniform but also as a young student.

His son hopes students will be inspired when they walk past it in school every day.

"Hopefully that will instill not only patriotism in their minds but also have a greater understanding of the sacrifices that are made for their freedoms,” Mario Ybarra Jr. said.