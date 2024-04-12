South Padre Island expanding convention center

South Padre Island is looking to expand its convention center, according to city mayor Patrick McNulty.

“We're gonna double the size of the convention center, and it's looking like it's gonna about a $110 million,” McNulty said.

McNulty made the announcement during Wednesday’s annual state of the city address.

The mayor also announced the Laguna Boulevard expansion project is now in its final stage after two years of repaving streets and working on a storm drainage system