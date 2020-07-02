South Padre Island issues new restrictions for beachgoers and vendors

South Padre Island officials released new coronavirus rules for beachgoers ahead of the Fourth of July weekend. City beaches will remain open with restrictions effective immediately.

According to the order, all non-single pole shades will be prohibited, such as large awnings, tents or canopies.

Shades with a single pole must be separated by a least 15 feet from the edge of the shade structure and only two chairs will be permitted for every shade structure.

View the emergency order in full here.

For beach vendors, non-single shade structures will be prohibited. Similar to the restriction for beachgoers, the edges of the shades must be at least 15 feet apart from another vendor’s shade structure.

According to the order, all secondary beach chairs and umbrellas must be stored at the dune line and setup only by demand. Chairs and umbrellas must be rented and occupied at the time of setup. Only two chairs per shade will be allowed.

The order will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. July 7.