South Padre Island recognized in list of best fishing spots in the nation

An online fishing website named South Padre Island the second best fishing spot in the nation.

SPI is the only Texas destination to show up in the list made by Fishing Booker.

“It’s a tourist attraction out here, it’s beautiful,” Rudy’s Adventure Owner and Captain Rudy Castro said. “We have very clear waters on the Laguna Madre. It's beautiful, you can see and sight cast the fish and enjoy the water."

Millions of people come down to visit SPI every year.

SPI businesses and city leaders hope the new ranking will boost tourism.

“Every year we host several [fishing] tournaments,” SPI Director of Marketing Cindy Treviño said. “In 2022, we hosted five tournaments that brought out $1.3 million economic impact to the island."

Fish habitat, weather, and the availability of fish charters were factors in the rankings.

