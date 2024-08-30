South Texas College expands Mid-Valley campus
South Texas College celebrated the expansion of its Mid-Valley Campus during a Tuesday ceremony.
Two new buildings for STC’s HVAC, welding, and automotive program were added.
The expansion was paid for through a bond.
The new space comes just in time for the fall semester, which begins on Monday, August 26.
