South Texas College expands Mid-Valley campus

By: Gloria Walker

South Texas College celebrated the expansion of its Mid-Valley Campus during a Tuesday ceremony.

Two new buildings for STC’s HVAC, welding, and automotive program were added.

The expansion was paid for through a bond.

The new space comes just in time for the fall semester, which begins on Monday, August 26.

