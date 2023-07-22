x

south texas select showcase camp day 2

Related Story

MCALLEN - The South Texas Select Showcase hosting day two of their youth camp for athletes in 8th grade and below.

The young athletes coming out working on the fundamentals of football. CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross has the story.

News
South Texas Select Showcase Hosts Day Two...
South Texas Select Showcase Hosts Day Two of Youth Camp
MCALLEN - The South Texas Select Showcase hosting day two of their youth camp for athletes in 8th grade and... More >>
4 years ago Saturday, June 22 2019 Jun 22, 2019 Saturday, June 22, 2019 9:52:00 PM CDT June 22, 2019
Radar
7 Days