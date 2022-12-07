Space heater safety tips to consider as cold front arrives
Related Story
With cooler temperatures currently in the Valley, officials are reminding the public of the importance of safely using a space heater.
According to officials, a third of all house fires are caused by space heaters.
When using a space heater, make sure you consider the following tips:
- • Make sure your space heater is clean as any dust or debris inside could spark a fire
- • Plus it directly into a wall socket instead of an extension cord as extension cords can overheat and start fires
- • Keep space heaters at least three feet away from any combustible items
- • Ensure your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are working
- • Put your space heater on a flat surface
- • Turn off the space heater before going to bed and leaving the house
News
With cooler temperatures currently in the Valley, officials are reminding the public of the importance of safely using a space... More >>