SpaceX announces new date for seventh Starship flight test

SpaceX announced they’re aiming for a seventh flight test of their Starship rocket from their Boca Chica location on Monday, Jan. 13.

According to a SpaceX news release, the launch window will open at 4 p.m. CT.

SpaceX previously announced Friday, Jan. 10 as the date of their launch.

The seventh flight test of Starship is preparing to launch as soon as Monday, January 13. Teams at Starbase are keeping an eye on weather conditions for preflight operations → https://t.co/QNCSPTdYW2 pic.twitter.com/UITKY0C2MI — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 8, 2025

“The upcoming flight test will launch a new generation ship with significant upgrades, attempt Starship’s first payload deployment test, fly multiple reentry experiments geared towards ship catch and reuse, and launch and return the Super Heavy booster,” the news release stated.

While in space, Starship will deploy 10 simulated Starlink satellites as the first exercise of a satellite deploy mission, the news release added. The Starlink simulators will be on the same suborbital trajectory as Starship, with splashdown targeted in the Indian Ocean.

The Super Heavy booster is expected to return to the launch site, resulting in audible sonic booms in the area around the landing zone, according to the news release.