SpaceX files countersuit against Justice Department over discrimination accusations

A federal lawsuit filed against SpaceX over alleged discriminatory hiring practices is unconstitutional, the company said in a countersuit filed Friday.

The US Justice Department filed their lawsuit against SpaceX last month for allegedly discriminating against refugees in its hiring practices.

According to a news release, “from at least September 2018 to May 2022, SpaceX routinely discouraged asylees and refugees from applying and refused to hire or consider them, because of their citizenship status, in violation of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA).”

SpaceX also falsely claimed in its job listings that only green card holders and United States citizens could work at the company because of federal export control laws, the original lawsuit stated, adding that international regulations do not prevent SpaceX from hiring refugees.

SpaceX responded by filing their own lawsuit, calling the accusations “factually and legally insupportable.”

“To the contrary, SpaceX wants to hire the very best candidates for every job regardless of their citizenship status, and in fact has hired hundreds of noncitizens,” the SpaceX lawsuit stated.

SpaceX also claimed the Department of Justice lawsuit is unconstitutional because the administrative judge who adjudicated the original lawsuit was “unconstitutionally appointed,” and SpaceX is being denied their right to a jury trial.

As of Sunday afternoon, a court hearing for the lawsuit wasn’t set.