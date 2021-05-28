SPANISH WEATHER

Home
Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 20 new cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Friday reported one coronavirus-related death and 20 new positive cases of COVID-19. A San Benito man in his 50’s died as a...
Cameron County park receives funding from Texas Parks & Wildlife Department
La Esperanza Park in Brownsville received funding from...
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers: Levee repairs to be completed by the end of June
Hidalgo County officials met with a representative from...
May 28, 2021: Breezy, humid with temperatures in low 90s
May 27, 2021: Windy, breezy conditions with temperatures in low 90s
May 26, 2021: Highs in low 90s with showers in spots
Los Fresnos Hoping Coin Flip Luck Leads to Sweet-16 Success
LA VILLA - The Los Fresnos baseball team started their preparations for the 6A Sweet-16 in La Villa on Tuesday. The artificial surface will be similar...
Falcon Softball Season Ends in Sweet-16 Loss to Bowie
CORPUS CHRISTI - The Los Fresnos Falcon softball...
H-E-B Park, Toros to Host Rayados for Friendly July 4th
EDINBURG - H-E-B Park, Rio Grande Valley FC,...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
EUU acelerará el trámite migratorio de casos de familias en la frontera
SAN DIEGO (AP) - Los tribunales de inmigración acelerarán el trámite de los casos de familias que llegan a la frontera de Estados Unidos con México,...
El condado Cameron cesa la prohibición de realizar incendios al aire libre
El condado de Cameron ha cesado la orden...
Advierten que los jóvenes con obesidad y que no se han vacunado corren más riesgo de contraer el coronavirus
Aun con el descenso en las cifras de...
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers: Levee repairs to be completed by the...
City of Elsa receives $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds
Hidalgo County COVID-19 Report: May 28, 2021
Vaccine push for unvaccinated in Hidalgo County
Rent relief available to Hidalgo County residents
UTRGV Baseball Ready For WAC Tourney
Los Fresnos Getting Lucky at the Right Time
Los Fresnos Season Ends in Sweet-16
Falcons Ready for Match-up With Bowie
Toros to Host Rayados on July 4th