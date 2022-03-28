SPI Officials Expecting Fewer Travelers for Semana Santa

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – South Padre Island officials aren’t expecting as many visitors for Semana Santa as compared to last year.

The manager at Dirty Al’s Restaurant says the crowd at SPI seems to slow down every year.

"Last year, because we had more holidays together, like, spring break together with Semana Santa. So, we get people from Mexico and from the college,” explains manager Brenda Rodriguez.

KRGV’s Taylor Winkel spoke with a family who traveled 300 miles all the way to SPI and is looking forward to the rest of his trip.

Watch the video above for the full story.