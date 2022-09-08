Stabbing incident in Harlingen ends in double arrest

Two men were arrested Tuesday after a stabbing incident in Harlingen, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of FM 800 and FM 3067 in Harlingen in reference to a male subject with stab wounds.

Prior to arriving at the scene, deputies were notified that the suspect was still in the area and was armed. Upon arrival, deputies were able to detain the male suspect - Rafeal Atkinson III, 18, -and render aid to the victim - Joseph Che Montalvo, 34.

According to the news release, Montalvo stated that Atkinson stabbed him while trying to rob him and defended himself by striking Atkinson's face several times with a brick.

Atkinson stated that Montalvo brandished a weapon towards him and defended himself by stabbing Montalvo.

A shotgun was later discovered by the investigators.

Both men were transported to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen for non-life threatening injuries, the news release stated.

Both men were taken into custody after deputies discovered Montalvo had an outstanding warrant for resisting arrest, while Atkinson had an outstanding warrant for aggravated robbery.

Atkinson was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and transported to Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center.

Montalvo remains hospitalized under CCSO custody.