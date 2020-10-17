Starr County leaders discuss cross-border travel restrictions
Starr County leaders are discussing the possibility that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will lift some coronavirus-related travel restrictions at international bridges.
After the coronavirus pandemic started, the Department of Homeland Security restricted non-essential travel between the United States and Mexico.
The restrictions stopped Mexican shoppers and tourists from visiting the Rio Grande Valley.
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, has spent months pushing the Department of Homeland Security to consider alternatives to the travel restrictions, including rapid COVID-19 tests and providing the owners of cross-border bridges with more input.
Rio Grande City Mayor Joel Villarreal said he'd like to find a way to make it work. Starr County Judge Eloy Vera, though, said he remains concerned about lifting travel restrictions.
