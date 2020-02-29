Starr County Sheriff's Office identify 35-year-old killed in shooting

NEAR GARCIASVILLE – An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Starr County.

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office received reports of shots fired around 5:34 p.m. Wednesday on Loma Blanca Road near Garciasville. Callers stated a body was lying in the middle of the road.

Major Carlos Delgado identified the victim as 35-year-old Juan Carlos Olvera of Rio Grande City. He was found with several gunshot wounds.

According to witnesses, a black pickup truck and a white passenger vehicle were seen speeding away from the scene. They said three people occupied the pickup, who arrived at the sheriff’s office and are all cooperating as witnesses. The white vehicle was later found near the river bank unoccupied.

The possible shooter is identified as “Juan” and was known to the victim and witnesses, according to Delgado. The motive remains unknown.

The Texas Rangers are assisting the sheriff’s office in the investigation.