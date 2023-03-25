Starr County students targeted by IRS scam
The Rio Grande City Grulla Consolidated Independent School District says there was no data leak following several social media posts.
Many parents with students at the district said their kid's identities were stolen after the students received letters from the Internal Revenue Service that requested confirmation on tax returns they never submitted.
Parents suggested a possible data breach in the school district's system, but the school district says that is not the case.
"There is no data breach, nothing has been leaked out.,Nothing has been compromised on our end whatsoever," Rio Grande City Grulla CISD spokesperson Adrian Ozuna said. "As I said, this is something that is happening nationwide, statewide, locally, everywhere. Our very close neighbors are experiencing the same thing."
The district advises parents who received the letter to make an appointment with the IRS.
