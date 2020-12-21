x

Starr County waiting anxiously for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

Following a recent spike in coronavirus cases, Starr County is waiting anxiously for the arrival of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

Starr County Health Authority Dr. Antonio Falcon said ten sites have been approved for vaccine. 

"We don't know what sites they are and we do not know how many of the specific injections are going to be allocated per site," Falcon said.

Friday, December 18 2020
