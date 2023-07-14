State health department hosting free healthcare clinics in the Valley

Free health care services will be available ahead of the new school year.

The Texas Department of State Health services will host Operation Border Health Preparedness starting on Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28.

The week-long event offers free medical, dental, and vision services to the community during the event.

Diabetes screenings are part of the services offered.

“If they get tested and they come out with diabetes, then we start the process of the connection between the communities and the agencies that can help them with that,” Operation Border Health Preparedness spokesperson Carlos Centeno said. “So we're also making the connection for them to continue any treatment, and the long term goal is to increase the health in our state.”

The pop-up clinics are open to the public.

A list of locations is available online.