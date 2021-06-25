State of Chihuahua now considered coronavirus hotspot
The state of Chihuahua, Mexico, is now considered a coronavirus hotspot.
Health officials are blaming family gatherings for the spike in COVID-19 cases.
Nearly 900,000 people in Mexico have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic started and nearly 90,000 have died.
